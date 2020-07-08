4602 Callisto Ter

Amenities

Great home in established neighborhood of Millwood in North Austin. Just off Parmer Ln., conveniently located just minutes to Apple, IMB, Domain, and more. Home comes with a stainless French door refrigerator and front load washer and dryer. Open living space with stone fireplace. Master is upstairs with walk in closet and double vanity in master bath with jetted tub. Two spare bedrooms and another full bath downstairs. Great backyard! With large covered patio and playscape for the kids! HUGE storage shed! Priced well. Call before it's gone! A.R Evans-Realtor 254-493-0159