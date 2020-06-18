All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

4601 West Guadalupe St

4601 West Guadalupe Street · (512) 877-4008
Location

4601 West Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78751
Triangle State

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

They say location is king. If that is true (and it likely is), then consider yourself Julius F^%%$ Caesar. Walk downstairs do your new favorite beer emporium, your new favorite (real) Italian deli, even your new favorite burger joint (Hopdoddy's of course). Walk to your strategically placed bus route that can talk you Downtown, South Austin, and even North Austin. You're a modern day marco polo! Stop asking questions and come check it out!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

One, two and three bedroom apartments

Wooden floors

Brick accent walls

Granite Counter top

Microwave

Black on black appliances

Private balconies

Storage

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Luxurious and Sophisticated spaces

Fire pit cabanas

BBQ and gas grilled courtyard

3 sparkling pools

Hot tub

State-of-the-art fitness center

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 West Guadalupe St have any available units?
4601 West Guadalupe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 West Guadalupe St have?
Some of 4601 West Guadalupe St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 West Guadalupe St currently offering any rent specials?
4601 West Guadalupe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 West Guadalupe St pet-friendly?
No, 4601 West Guadalupe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4601 West Guadalupe St offer parking?
Yes, 4601 West Guadalupe St does offer parking.
Does 4601 West Guadalupe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 West Guadalupe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 West Guadalupe St have a pool?
Yes, 4601 West Guadalupe St has a pool.
Does 4601 West Guadalupe St have accessible units?
Yes, 4601 West Guadalupe St has accessible units.
Does 4601 West Guadalupe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 West Guadalupe St does not have units with dishwashers.
