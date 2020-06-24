All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

4600 Elmont Dr

4600 Elmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Elmont Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Hey All,
I have an studio apartment available for sublease as I have to move due to my job. It is a 400sq studio @ Ballpark North apartment complex. Location is great because its close to downtown , hike &bike trail and Austin international airport. It is furnished but leasing office can remove the furniture if you like. Rent is $910 + Electric and water ( they cover water up to $25 but if you use more than that then you have to pay ).
My lease ends 31Jul19 but you always have an option to renew . Subleasing is done through the leasing office so everything will be official.
Leasing office needs the items below in order for you to qualify ( if you dont meet these criteria please do not contact me )
- Gross income 3 times the rent
- Clear background check
- Good credit history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Elmont Dr have any available units?
4600 Elmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4600 Elmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Elmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Elmont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Elmont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4600 Elmont Dr offer parking?
No, 4600 Elmont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4600 Elmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Elmont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Elmont Dr have a pool?
No, 4600 Elmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Elmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 4600 Elmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Elmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600 Elmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 Elmont Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 Elmont Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
