4600 Elmont Dr

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Hey All,

I have an studio apartment available for sublease as I have to move due to my job. It is a 400sq studio @ Ballpark North apartment complex. Location is great because its close to downtown , hike &bike trail and Austin international airport. It is furnished but leasing office can remove the furniture if you like. Rent is $910 + Electric and water ( they cover water up to $25 but if you use more than that then you have to pay ).

My lease ends 31Jul19 but you always have an option to renew . Subleasing is done through the leasing office so everything will be official.

Leasing office needs the items below in order for you to qualify ( if you dont meet these criteria please do not contact me )

- Gross income 3 times the rent

- Clear background check

- Good credit history