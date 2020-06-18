457 Bastrop Highway SB

Amenities
Who is this guy?
Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?
--------------------------------------------------
You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."
After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.
Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Appliance Package with Built-in Microwave
White Frost Quartz Counter-tops and Under-mount Sinks
42 In Shaker-style Cabinets in Deep Maple Matte Finish
Kitchen Islands with Pendant Lighting
Full Kitchen Backsplash in Marble-style Tile
Built-in Bookshelves with Custom Molding
Built-in USB Charging Ports
Fiber-Optic Technology
Wood Vinyl Plank Flooring
Premium Mohawk Carpeting in Bedrooms
Premium Lighting & Ceiling Fans
Generous Closet Space
Deep Soaking Tubs with Over-sized Tile Surround
Brushed Chrome Fixtures & Dark Bronze Hardware
Pool, Courtyard, and Green Space Views
Private Patios, Balconies, and Yards
In-home Washer & Dryer
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24-hour Fitness Center with Towel Service
Pool Courtyard with Multiple Tanning Ledges
Poolside Summer Kitchen
Social Lawn and Fire Pit
Backyard Pavilion with Outdoor Kitchen
Enclosed Dog Park
Dog Wash Station
Full Access Business Center and Conference Room
Clubhouse with Demonstration Kitchen and More
Coffee Bar Featuring Austin Roasters
Game Room with Classic Arcade Gaming
24-hour Package Cache Parcel Lockers
Attached and Detached Garages
Covered Parking
Controlled Access/Gated
Bike Racks Throughout
Valet Trash Service
Recycling
East Vue Ranch Rewards Program
Green Communications and Resident App
Private Trails