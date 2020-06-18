457 Bastrop Highway SB

Amenities

Who is this guy?



Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?



--------------------------------------------------

___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Appliance Package with Built-in Microwave



White Frost Quartz Counter-tops and Under-mount Sinks



42 In Shaker-style Cabinets in Deep Maple Matte Finish



Kitchen Islands with Pendant Lighting



Full Kitchen Backsplash in Marble-style Tile



Built-in Bookshelves with Custom Molding



Built-in USB Charging Ports



Fiber-Optic Technology



Wood Vinyl Plank Flooring



Premium Mohawk Carpeting in Bedrooms



Premium Lighting & Ceiling Fans



Generous Closet Space



Deep Soaking Tubs with Over-sized Tile Surround



Brushed Chrome Fixtures & Dark Bronze Hardware



Pool, Courtyard, and Green Space Views



Private Patios, Balconies, and Yards



In-home Washer & Dryer



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



24-hour Fitness Center with Towel Service



Pool Courtyard with Multiple Tanning Ledges



Poolside Summer Kitchen



Social Lawn and Fire Pit



Backyard Pavilion with Outdoor Kitchen



Enclosed Dog Park



Dog Wash Station



Full Access Business Center and Conference Room



Clubhouse with Demonstration Kitchen and More



Coffee Bar Featuring Austin Roasters



Game Room with Classic Arcade Gaming



24-hour Package Cache Parcel Lockers



Attached and Detached Garages



Covered Parking



Controlled Access/Gated



Bike Racks Throughout



Valet Trash Service



Recycling



East Vue Ranch Rewards Program



Green Communications and Resident App



Private Trails



