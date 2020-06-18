All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:27 AM

457 Bastrop Highway SB

457 Bastrop Highway · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

457 Bastrop Highway, Austin, TX 78741

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
trash valet
Who is this guy?

  Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I'm Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I've found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it's pretty fun. It also turns out I'm pretty good at it. It also also turns out I'm like super free to work with. So.give me a call?

--------------------------------------------------
  You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a  calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth." 

  After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff. 

  Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Stainless Appliance Package with Built-in Microwave

White Frost Quartz Counter-tops and Under-mount Sinks

42 In Shaker-style Cabinets in Deep Maple Matte Finish

Kitchen Islands with Pendant Lighting

Full Kitchen Backsplash in Marble-style Tile

Built-in Bookshelves with Custom Molding

Built-in USB Charging Ports

Fiber-Optic Technology

Wood Vinyl Plank Flooring

Premium Mohawk Carpeting in Bedrooms

Premium Lighting & Ceiling Fans

Generous Closet Space

Deep Soaking Tubs with Over-sized Tile Surround

Brushed Chrome Fixtures & Dark Bronze Hardware

Pool, Courtyard, and Green Space Views

Private Patios, Balconies, and Yards

In-home Washer & Dryer

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24-hour Fitness Center with Towel Service

Pool Courtyard with Multiple Tanning Ledges

Poolside Summer Kitchen

Social Lawn and Fire Pit

Backyard Pavilion with Outdoor Kitchen

Enclosed Dog Park

Dog Wash Station

Full Access Business Center and Conference Room

Clubhouse with Demonstration Kitchen and More

Coffee Bar Featuring Austin Roasters

Game Room with Classic Arcade Gaming

24-hour Package Cache Parcel Lockers

Attached and Detached Garages

Covered Parking

Controlled Access/Gated

Bike Racks Throughout

Valet Trash Service

Recycling

East Vue Ranch Rewards Program

Green Communications and Resident App

Private Trails

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Bastrop Highway SB have any available units?
457 Bastrop Highway SB doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 Bastrop Highway SB have?
Some of 457 Bastrop Highway SB's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Bastrop Highway SB currently offering any rent specials?
457 Bastrop Highway SB isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Bastrop Highway SB pet-friendly?
Yes, 457 Bastrop Highway SB is pet friendly.
Does 457 Bastrop Highway SB offer parking?
Yes, 457 Bastrop Highway SB does offer parking.
Does 457 Bastrop Highway SB have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 Bastrop Highway SB offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Bastrop Highway SB have a pool?
Yes, 457 Bastrop Highway SB has a pool.
Does 457 Bastrop Highway SB have accessible units?
Yes, 457 Bastrop Highway SB has accessible units.
Does 457 Bastrop Highway SB have units with dishwashers?
No, 457 Bastrop Highway SB does not have units with dishwashers.
