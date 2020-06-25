4501 WHISPERING VALLEY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This conveniently located condo has a spacious family room, kitchen with refrigerator, half bathroom downstairs for guest, open patio with a small convenient private backyard space, great for dogs, large bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs and a convenient loft space in between. The property also comes with washer/dryer in the separate utility room. Water/Trash are paid by the owner through the association. The property is right at about 2 miles from The Domain shopping area restaurants and more!