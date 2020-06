Amenities

Spacious one story on cul-de-sac lot with large trees in highly coveted North Austin Preston Oaks neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal dining/study at front of house, large living room open to kitchen and breakfast area. In-law floor plan with master suite separate from guest rooms. Built-in desk area off the kitchen. Vinyl plank flooring in common areas, new carpet in hallways and bedrooms. Close proximity to Mopac, the Domain and major employers.