4404 Travis Country Circle

Tranquil 2/2 in the Woods of Travis Country. Master up w/balcony, private bath & large closet. 2nd bedroom on 1st floor w/ private bath and guest entrance from hall. 2nd bedroom has its own patio and large walk-in closet. Kitchen opens to living room via large open pass thru. Living room features limestone fireplace & vaulted, beamed ceiling. Private backyard with a deck located off living area. Travis Country amenities include community pool, tennis courts and easy access to the greenbelt! Convenient to Southwest Austin shopping and downtown!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



