4334 Bull Crk

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31fd1db0c7 ---- Studio, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments in North Austin, TX - Post West Austin Are you wanting a home in the heart of Austin -- but still want a chance to escape it all? Welcome to Post West Austin, the apartment home community that offers residents the best of both worlds. The Post West Austin community is conveniently located in central Austin near downtown, the 6th Street entertainment district, the University of Texas, and so much more. Yet it offers a natural getaway only a short distance away; Town Lake Hike and Bike Trail features 10 miles of trails along the Colorado River. Amenities within our community also bring out the action, whether you’re gathering with friends around courtyard fire pits, entertaining in the gourmet kitchen in the Clubroom, or lounging under the covered loggia at the resort-style pool. Our studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes can be both your personal paradise and a place where your friends and family come together. With options like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, your kitchen will be the heart of your home. And who can forget the furry friends who fill our home with love? They’re welcome at Post West Austin -- whether they’re a dog, cat, bird, or even not-so-furry fish. Browse our unit options and availability, then give us a call to schedule a tour at your new apartment home today!