All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 413 West Johanna Street #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
413 West Johanna Street #A
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

413 West Johanna Street #A

413 West Johanna Street · (512) 826-1135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

413 West Johanna Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Situated in between Austins popular S Congress and S 1st "78704" areas, this 3/2 bungalow offers the best of both worlds. It is walkable to Austin's most renowned restaurants (Lenoir, Otoko, Perla's, Sway and more), retail and music venues, including C Boys and Continental Club. Situated on a quiet street with a recently updated, private courtyard, making it an ideal place to relax after a long day. Rare two car garage, bamboo floors, insect repellent system (optional), and Nest Thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 West Johanna Street #A have any available units?
413 West Johanna Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 West Johanna Street #A have?
Some of 413 West Johanna Street #A's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 West Johanna Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
413 West Johanna Street #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 West Johanna Street #A pet-friendly?
No, 413 West Johanna Street #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 413 West Johanna Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 413 West Johanna Street #A does offer parking.
Does 413 West Johanna Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 West Johanna Street #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 West Johanna Street #A have a pool?
No, 413 West Johanna Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 413 West Johanna Street #A have accessible units?
No, 413 West Johanna Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 413 West Johanna Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 West Johanna Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 413 West Johanna Street #A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy
Austin, TX 78759
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity