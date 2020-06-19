413 West Johanna Street #A

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Situated in between Austins popular S Congress and S 1st "78704" areas, this 3/2 bungalow offers the best of both worlds. It is walkable to Austin's most renowned restaurants (Lenoir, Otoko, Perla's, Sway and more), retail and music venues, including C Boys and Continental Club. Situated on a quiet street with a recently updated, private courtyard, making it an ideal place to relax after a long day. Rare two car garage, bamboo floors, insect repellent system (optional), and Nest Thermostat.