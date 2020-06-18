All apartments in Austin
4124 Berkman Drive

4124 Berkman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Berkman Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Rare row home in the popular Mueller development 3 miles from DT Austin & UT. Open floor plan with tall ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. Study with french doors, huge kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the living and dining spaces on the first floor. 2nd story contains 3 generous bedrooms and the laundry room with storage cabinets. Walk to Mueller Town Center, retail, restaurants, coffee shops, playgrounds and hike n' bike trails. Urban living at its finest.

(RLNE4765928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Berkman Drive have any available units?
4124 Berkman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Berkman Drive have?
Some of 4124 Berkman Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Berkman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Berkman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Berkman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Berkman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Berkman Drive offer parking?
No, 4124 Berkman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4124 Berkman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Berkman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Berkman Drive have a pool?
No, 4124 Berkman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Berkman Drive have accessible units?
No, 4124 Berkman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Berkman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Berkman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
