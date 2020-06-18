4124 Berkman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Rare row home in the popular Mueller development 3 miles from DT Austin & UT. Open floor plan with tall ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. Study with french doors, huge kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the living and dining spaces on the first floor. 2nd story contains 3 generous bedrooms and the laundry room with storage cabinets. Walk to Mueller Town Center, retail, restaurants, coffee shops, playgrounds and hike n' bike trails. Urban living at its finest.



(RLNE4765928)