404 W 43rd St. #A Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: 2 bed/1 bath Classic and charming Hyde Park house - Classic and charming Hyde Park house. 2/1 plus bonus room. Hardwood floors, central AC and heat. Large windows. Great location. Owner installed new fence in August 2017 and painted interior and exterior in 2019. Two blocks to UT shuttle. NO MORE THAN 2 UN-RELATED OCCUPANTS PERMITTED. NO PETS.



Available August



Call Michael Said at 512-789-6543 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2051818)