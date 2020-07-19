All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

403 Rio Grande

403 Rio Grande Street · (512) 790-6656
Location

403 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
garage
hot tub
internet access
I'm Alex. I'm the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don't know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It's pretty great. And you don't have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible.

You've just moved into your fancy new downtown abode. Your friends begrudgingly fight for second place in the weekly fitbit steps taken challenge, as they've accepted the fact that there's no catching up to you anymore. Behind your back, they bemoan all the advantages your new dwelling affords you. Whole Foods. Trader Joes, that new restaurant with the hard to get reservations, and the dizzying array of socially fortuitous watering holes, and that cool new startup you go5 t that job at lie just steps outside your front door. "Who does this gal think she is?! I bet she doesn't even drive her car anymore!" you overhear your friends snickering. It's too late. Your coolness and fitbit tracker have reached unfathomable levels.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Air Conditioner

Built-in Desks

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

Courtyard

Crown Molding

Dishwasher

Disposal

Double Vanities

Garage

Heat

High speed internet and cable ready

Kitchen Pantries

Linen Closets

Private Balcony

Private Patio

Range

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

View

Walk-in Closets

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Window Coverings

Wired for individual intrusion alarms

Wood-style Floors in Kitchens

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Accepts Credit Card Payments

Accepts Electronic Payments

Business Center

Carpet

Controlled Access

Disability Access

Elevator

Fitness Center

Freeway Access

Free Weights Available

Hardwood

Pets Allowed

Pool

Preferred Employer "LINC" Program

Spa

Street Parking

Vaulted Ceilings

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Rio Grande have any available units?
403 Rio Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Rio Grande have?
Some of 403 Rio Grande's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Rio Grande currently offering any rent specials?
403 Rio Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Rio Grande pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Rio Grande is pet friendly.
Does 403 Rio Grande offer parking?
Yes, 403 Rio Grande offers parking.
Does 403 Rio Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Rio Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Rio Grande have a pool?
Yes, 403 Rio Grande has a pool.
Does 403 Rio Grande have accessible units?
Yes, 403 Rio Grande has accessible units.
Does 403 Rio Grande have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Rio Grande has units with dishwashers.
