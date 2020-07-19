403 Rio Grande

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport courtyard elevator gym parking pool cc payments e-payments garage hot tub internet access

Are you in the apartment hunt?



I'm Alex. I'm the professional equivalent of a genie in a bottle..for apartments. A free genie. (A freenie?) I don't know. Anyways, I find people apartments for a living. It's pretty great. And you don't have to pay me anything. I have an entire process dedicated to making your apartment search as easy as possible.



You've just moved into your fancy new downtown abode. Your friends begrudgingly fight for second place in the weekly fitbit steps taken challenge, as they've accepted the fact that there's no catching up to you anymore. Behind your back, they bemoan all the advantages your new dwelling affords you. Whole Foods. Trader Joes, that new restaurant with the hard to get reservations, and the dizzying array of socially fortuitous watering holes, and that cool new startup you go5 t that job at lie just steps outside your front door. "Who does this gal think she is?! I bet she doesn't even drive her car anymore!" you overhear your friends snickering. It's too late. Your coolness and fitbit tracker have reached unfathomable levels.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Air Conditioner



Built-in Desks



Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms



Courtyard



Crown Molding



Dishwasher



Disposal



Double Vanities



Garage



Heat



High speed internet and cable ready



Kitchen Pantries



Linen Closets



Private Balcony



Private Patio



Range



Side-by-Side Refrigerator



View



Walk-in Closets



Washer/Dryer Hookups



Window Coverings



Wired for individual intrusion alarms



Wood-style Floors in Kitchens



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Accepts Credit Card Payments



Accepts Electronic Payments



Business Center



Carpet



Controlled Access



Disability Access



Elevator



Fitness Center



Freeway Access



Free Weights Available



Hardwood



Pets Allowed



Pool



Preferred Employer "LINC" Program



Spa



Street Parking



Vaulted Ceilings



