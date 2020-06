Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HYDE PARK BUNGALOW - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom bungalow is in the perfect Hyde Park location and features a big family room that's open to the kitchen and dining area, beautiful wood floors, and lots of light. You'll love the large master bedroom with big master bath and a great walk-in closet, and outside enjoy extra space with the backyard shed that can be used for storage, or as an office or studio!



(RLNE4717326)