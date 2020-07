Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

This wonderful home is located on cute street in Balcones Woods. Only 0.5 miles to Domain via back entrance, community pool, park, & basketball & tennis courts. Features 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room up front for dining or study. Enjoy hard tile throughout, newly painted interior, new windows, and a recent master bath remodel featuring a walk-in shower & 2 walk-in closets. The yard is partially low maintenance/xeroscape. The home is flanked with large trees. Owner/agent