Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Unique open floor plan bungalow in Historic Hyde Park with great light from many windows and beautiful hard wood floors. Nice private back yard with oversize deck.

3/2 Bungalow in Hyde Park for rent. Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of it all. Just a 15 minute walk to Communications building/UT. Great neighborhood and a short walk to Quacks, Mothers Cafe, Vino Vino, Julio's, Central Market...take your pick.