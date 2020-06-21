All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3712 South 1st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3712 South 1st St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:21 PM

3712 South 1st St

3712 South 1st Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3712 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool table
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Many millennia ago, as this lovely planet was forming from big collisions of space rocks and exploding stars and stuff, came a magic group of alien faeries. These fairies were scouring the planet looking for the perfect place to plant their magic space seeds, so that they may sprout and turn into something magical and amazing for a lucky group of future people.

Serendipitously, those magic alien began sprouting, right here in Austin. People with hammers and nails would gather periodically (usually between 9 5) to watch this place grow. After many years of pieous worship, the fruits of this otherworldly seed have now become available for everyone to enjoy (as long as you sign some fancy contract).

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Available 24 hours

Cardio studio

Free weights and machines

Machines equipped with iPod docking station and individual TVs

Boxing Studio

THE HANGOUT

Free Wi-Fi

Pool table

Catering kitchen

Conference room

Coffee station

High-speed internet access

Mac stations

Plus other business solutions

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Private cabana areas

Lounge beds and chairs

Historic Heritage live oak trees

Outdoor living area and courtyard

Ping pong tables

Bocce ball court

Outdoor kitchen with prep counters and drink troughs

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 South 1st St have any available units?
3712 South 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 South 1st St have?
Some of 3712 South 1st St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 South 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
3712 South 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 South 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 3712 South 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3712 South 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 3712 South 1st St does offer parking.
Does 3712 South 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 South 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 South 1st St have a pool?
No, 3712 South 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 3712 South 1st St have accessible units?
Yes, 3712 South 1st St has accessible units.
Does 3712 South 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 South 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3712 South 1st St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn
Austin, TX 78703
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity