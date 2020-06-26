Rent Calculator
3704 Alexandria Dr
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM
1 of 1
3704 Alexandria Dr
3704 Alexandria Drive
No Longer Available
3704 Alexandria Drive, Austin, TX 78749
pet friendly
carpet
carpet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRODIE / ALEXANDREA - ALEXANDREA / BRODIE LANE- GREAT LOCATION. SPACIOUS LIVING AREA. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, JUST INSTALLED CARPET. READY FOR MOVE IN
(RLNE4953402)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3704 Alexandria Dr have any available units?
3704 Alexandria Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3704 Alexandria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Alexandria Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Alexandria Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 Alexandria Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3704 Alexandria Dr offer parking?
No, 3704 Alexandria Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Alexandria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Alexandria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Alexandria Dr have a pool?
No, 3704 Alexandria Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Alexandria Dr have accessible units?
No, 3704 Alexandria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Alexandria Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Alexandria Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Alexandria Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Alexandria Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
