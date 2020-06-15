3703 HARMON AVE.

Amenities

parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Live in the heart of the city, minutes from downtown and the University of Texas. Head to nearby popular coffee shops, enjoy fun local pubs or dine at one of the many local restaurants, all within close proximity. This smoke-free community has plenty of parking, a pleasant atmosphere and quick access to IH-35. Enjoy living in the city yet coming home to a peaceful apartment home. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.