3703 HARMON AVE.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

3703 HARMON AVE.

3703 Harmon Avenue · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3703 Harmon Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Live in the heart of the city, minutes from downtown and the University of Texas. Head to nearby popular coffee shops, enjoy fun local pubs or dine at one of the many local restaurants, all within close proximity. This smoke-free community has plenty of parking, a pleasant atmosphere and quick access to IH-35. Enjoy living in the city yet coming home to a peaceful apartment home. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 HARMON AVE. have any available units?
3703 HARMON AVE. has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3703 HARMON AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
3703 HARMON AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 HARMON AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 3703 HARMON AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3703 HARMON AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 3703 HARMON AVE. does offer parking.
Does 3703 HARMON AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 HARMON AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 HARMON AVE. have a pool?
No, 3703 HARMON AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 3703 HARMON AVE. have accessible units?
No, 3703 HARMON AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 HARMON AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 HARMON AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3703 HARMON AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3703 HARMON AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
