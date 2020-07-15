All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 353 E. Slaughter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
353 E. Slaughter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

353 E. Slaughter

353 Slaughter Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

353 Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/063682e0ad ----
LIFE AT STONECREEK RANCH

Live it. Love it.? at Stonecreek Ranch Apartments in Austin, Texas!

If you?re looking for well-designed apartments and convenient amenities, Stonecreek Ranch Apartments has you covered. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments in Austin with a dog park, spacious walk-in closets, detached garages and much more.

Plus, our community members enjoy the benefits of Venterra Living. We?re committed to delivering a world-class living experience and professional on-site management and maintenance teams.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 E. Slaughter have any available units?
353 E. Slaughter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 E. Slaughter have?
Some of 353 E. Slaughter's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 E. Slaughter currently offering any rent specials?
353 E. Slaughter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 E. Slaughter pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 E. Slaughter is pet friendly.
Does 353 E. Slaughter offer parking?
Yes, 353 E. Slaughter offers parking.
Does 353 E. Slaughter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 E. Slaughter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 E. Slaughter have a pool?
Yes, 353 E. Slaughter has a pool.
Does 353 E. Slaughter have accessible units?
No, 353 E. Slaughter does not have accessible units.
Does 353 E. Slaughter have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 E. Slaughter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Violet
409 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Nueces Oaks
2710 Nueces Street
Austin, TX 78705

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin