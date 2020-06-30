All apartments in Austin
3529 Fawn Creek Path

Location

3529 Fawn Creek Path, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Appliances: Fridge, oven, microwave, w/d connections (no w/d). HOA limits the number of pets to 3 total. No weight or breed restrictions. 3 great sized bedrooms (1 extra downstairs, and other 2 upstairs). All 3 extra rooms are carpet. Community pool & tennis courts. Master has 2 large walk-in closets (his & hers). The master has a walk-in shower & tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

