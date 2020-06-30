3529 Fawn Creek Path

Amenities
Appliances: Fridge, oven, microwave, w/d connections (no w/d). HOA limits the number of pets to 3 total. No weight or breed restrictions. 3 great sized bedrooms (1 extra downstairs, and other 2 upstairs). All 3 extra rooms are carpet. Community pool & tennis courts. Master has 2 large walk-in closets (his & hers). The master has a walk-in shower & tub.
Steps to tour:
1) Text us
2) We'll quickly contact you back & confirm you're qualified for this rental
3) Schedule your tour for a time that works best for you
Tour even on evenings and weekends!
(RLNE5328700)