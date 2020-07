Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking

So close to Cedar Creek Elementary! Prime location in the heart of Westlake with easy access to shopping, dining and excellent Eanes ISD schools. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and gas range opens to breakfast area. Great backyard that backs to the greenbelt is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Just minutes to downtown and a quick 15 minutes to the airport.