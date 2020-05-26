3401 Oaksprings Drive #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 08/15/19 Uniquely Designed Zen Japanese House in East Austin! Perfect for Long Term Stays - Looking for housing for your company or group? This 3BR/2BA first floor duplex features 4 memory foam beds and a fully stocked bathroom + kitchen for a comfortable stay!



Come experience touches of oriental decor and hints of culture meets nature with natural lighting and wood furnishings throughout the home.



~6 minutes commute to Downtown Austin

High-Speed Internet & TVs w/ Netflix/Hulu

Washer & dryer in unit!

Large, fenced-in yard and patio space!

Quiet, private location in East Austin



This duplex was newly renovated to include stainless steel appliances, new wooden flooring throughout, and modern lighting. It is located perfectly in a quiet neighborhood in East Austin near Airport Boulevard. This home is uniquely designed for a unique Austin experience. Live in a quirky home stocked with modern amenities. The space is inspired by Japanese design.



The Kaizen Guest Guarantee

Dedicated 24/7 manager for your stay. We are very responsive a



Features:Air Conditioning, Fence, Yard, Garden, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Burglar Alarm, Wi-Fi, Dryer



(RLNE4963312)