All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3401 Oaksprings Drive #A
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

3401 Oaksprings Drive #A

3401 Oak Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3401 Oak Springs Dr, Austin, TX 78721
Oak Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/15/19 Uniquely Designed Zen Japanese House in East Austin! Perfect for Long Term Stays - Looking for housing for your company or group? This 3BR/2BA first floor duplex features 4 memory foam beds and a fully stocked bathroom + kitchen for a comfortable stay!

Come experience touches of oriental decor and hints of culture meets nature with natural lighting and wood furnishings throughout the home.

~6 minutes commute to Downtown Austin
High-Speed Internet & TVs w/ Netflix/Hulu
Washer & dryer in unit!
Large, fenced-in yard and patio space!
Quiet, private location in East Austin

This duplex was newly renovated to include stainless steel appliances, new wooden flooring throughout, and modern lighting. It is located perfectly in a quiet neighborhood in East Austin near Airport Boulevard. This home is uniquely designed for a unique Austin experience. Live in a quirky home stocked with modern amenities. The space is inspired by Japanese design.

The Kaizen Guest Guarantee
Dedicated 24/7 manager for your stay. We are very responsive a\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Fence, Yard, Garden, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Burglar Alarm, Wi-Fi, Dryer

(RLNE4963312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A have any available units?
3401 Oaksprings Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A have?
Some of 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Oaksprings Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A offers parking.
Does 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A have a pool?
No, 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Oaksprings Drive #A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin