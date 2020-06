Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Home available in Cantarra- Be the first to live here! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with grand yard, and green belt views available for lease in Cantarra Sub Division in Pflugerville. Covered back patio, granite counter tops, hard tile in common areas. Pets okay with approval, please inquire. Please call 512-582-2445 for more information.



(RLNE4998329)