3313 Touchstone St

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/381fb25086 ---- Charming home in a quiet pocket of East Austin. The home features an updated kitchen including cabinets, countertops, farm sink and stainless steel appliances. Updated HVAC, and flooring as well. Large backyard with no neighbors behind property?very private. Composting bin and rainwater collection system in place. Minutes away from the Mueller development and easy access to major roads. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.