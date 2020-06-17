All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

3258 Gonzales St

3258 Gonzales Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3258 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Go on. It's ok to cry a little bit (even a lot sometimes, like when you find the perfect breakfast taco). Anyways, when you wipe away the tears of joy, you can bask in the relief that you have finally found it. You have finally found the brand new, fresh out of the oven, perfectly located East Austin apartment. Yes, it's time to set off the fireworks. It's time to set off the white vatican smoke. Time to post that really inspirational instagram quote about following your apartment-related dreams. You did it. After weeks and weeks of searching, you have found your new apartment. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment dreams a reality.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Live/Work flex space

SMART thermostats & lights w/Alexa & Apple home integration

Airy 10' ceilings

Mud rooms at entry

Quartz countertops

Simulated wood flooring

Sleek custom cabinetry

Spacious closets w/custom wood shelving

Oversized, energy efficient windows

Kitchen islands w/pendant lighting & butcher block counters

Under-cabinet lighting

Patio or balcony

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Over half acre outdoor amenity courtyard

Sky lounge located on 4th floor

On-site dog park

Poolside in/outdoor climate controlled entertainment space

Guest suite

Hospitality inspired clubroom

State-of-the-art fitness facility

Matrix, Rogue, and Peleton fitness equipment

Resort style pool

Attached & detached garages

Covered parking

Outdoor kitchen w/gas grills

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

