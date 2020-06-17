3258 Gonzales St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Go on. It's ok to cry a little bit (even a lot sometimes, like when you find the perfect breakfast taco). Anyways, when you wipe away the tears of joy, you can bask in the relief that you have finally found it. You have finally found the brand new, fresh out of the oven, perfectly located East Austin apartment. Yes, it's time to set off the fireworks. It's time to set off the white vatican smoke. Time to post that really inspirational instagram quote about following your apartment-related dreams. You did it. After weeks and weeks of searching, you have found your new apartment. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment dreams a reality.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Live/Work flex space



SMART thermostats & lights w/Alexa & Apple home integration



Airy 10' ceilings



Mud rooms at entry



Quartz countertops



Simulated wood flooring



Sleek custom cabinetry



Spacious closets w/custom wood shelving



Oversized, energy efficient windows



Kitchen islands w/pendant lighting & butcher block counters



Under-cabinet lighting



Patio or balcony



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Over half acre outdoor amenity courtyard



Sky lounge located on 4th floor



On-site dog park



Poolside in/outdoor climate controlled entertainment space



Guest suite



Hospitality inspired clubroom



State-of-the-art fitness facility



Matrix, Rogue, and Peleton fitness equipment



Resort style pool



Attached & detached garages



Covered parking



Outdoor kitchen w/gas grills



