3211 Palm Way

Amenities
The Standard at The Domain - The Heart of The Domain! Cute one bedroom apartment located in the heart of the domain. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and bars. Quiet location with great view and balcony overlooking retail shops. In great shape. Walk in closet and large bathroom. Relocating out of state. Looking for someone to take over the remainder of my lease. Garbage, utlities and internet are tenants responsibility. Move in Date is negotiable. All tenants are subject to approval at The Standard at The Domain.\n\nFeatures:Pool, Air Conditioning, Balcony, Heating, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym
(RLNE4530258)