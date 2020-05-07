All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
3211 Palm Way
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

3211 Palm Way

3211 Palm Way · No Longer Available
Austin
North Burnet
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

3211 Palm Way, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
The Standard at The Domain - The Heart of The Domain! Cute one bedroom apartment located in the heart of the domain. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and bars. Quiet location with great view and balcony overlooking retail shops. In great shape. Walk in closet and large bathroom. Relocating out of state. Looking for someone to take over the remainder of my lease. Garbage, utlities and internet are tenants responsibility. Move in Date is negotiable. All tenants are subject to approval at The Standard at The Domain.\n\nFeatures:Pool, Air Conditioning, Balcony, Heating, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Palm Way have any available units?
3211 Palm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 Palm Way have?
Some of 3211 Palm Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Palm Way currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Palm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Palm Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 Palm Way is pet friendly.
Does 3211 Palm Way offer parking?
Yes, 3211 Palm Way offers parking.
Does 3211 Palm Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Palm Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Palm Way have a pool?
Yes, 3211 Palm Way has a pool.
Does 3211 Palm Way have accessible units?
No, 3211 Palm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Palm Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 Palm Way has units with dishwashers.
