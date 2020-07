Amenities

RATES: $995 for 2 years lease OR $1050 for 1 year lease.1 bedroom Condo off South Lamar and close to everything in 78704! Freshly painted unit with washer/dryer, no carpet throughout and the pool is only steps away. Google fiber available. This is the best looking 1 bedroom unit and best location in '04 for the price. Won't last long!