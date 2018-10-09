3200 S. 1st St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

This charming community is perfectly located just south of downtown Austin near plenty of fantastic shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. Even though you're close to many city conveniences, you'll be surrounded by natural beauty within the heavily-wooded community. Relax in the grand clubhouse and entertain friends, have a picnic in the BBQ area, relax by the pool and soak up the sun or head home where you have a charming apartment waiting for you. Interior features include ample storage, a patio/balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator, w/d connections, built-in bookshelves in select units and fireplaces in select units. All at an extremely affordable price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.