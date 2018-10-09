All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3200 S. 1st St.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

3200 S. 1st St.

3200 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3200 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
This charming community is perfectly located just south of downtown Austin near plenty of fantastic shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. Even though you're close to many city conveniences, you'll be surrounded by natural beauty within the heavily-wooded community. Relax in the grand clubhouse and entertain friends, have a picnic in the BBQ area, relax by the pool and soak up the sun or head home where you have a charming apartment waiting for you. Interior features include ample storage, a patio/balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator, w/d connections, built-in bookshelves in select units and fireplaces in select units. All at an extremely affordable price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 S. 1st St. have any available units?
3200 S. 1st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 S. 1st St. have?
Some of 3200 S. 1st St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 S. 1st St. currently offering any rent specials?
3200 S. 1st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 S. 1st St. pet-friendly?
No, 3200 S. 1st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3200 S. 1st St. offer parking?
No, 3200 S. 1st St. does not offer parking.
Does 3200 S. 1st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 S. 1st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 S. 1st St. have a pool?
Yes, 3200 S. 1st St. has a pool.
Does 3200 S. 1st St. have accessible units?
No, 3200 S. 1st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 S. 1st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 S. 1st St. has units with dishwashers.
