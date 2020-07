Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Austin, TX. This unit features tiling throughout with a fireplace to keep warm by. This unit comes with covered parking and a small privately fenced yard. Plenty of shopping and places to eat nearby with public transportation conveniently located right down the street. ADA accessible! Cats and Small dogs welcome, 25 lb. max!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.