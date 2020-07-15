3115 Helms #111

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

North Campus location within walking distance to the University of Texas. Spacious 2bd/bath in quaint Hyde Park. Pergo wood floors with custom ceramic tile in kitchen & baths, carpet in bedrooms. Good separation for roommates, plenty of windows and good light, pool side. Fridge, Washer and dryer in unit, community pool and gated secure entrance. 1 covered and 1 uncovered parking space. Pets welcome but must be approved. Must have an income of $5175 Per month to qualify. Can be combined. Deposit is $1500, Pet deposit is $400 per pet. This unit is move in ready today

