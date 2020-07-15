All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

3115 Helms #111

3115 Helms Street · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Helms Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
North Campus location within walking distance to the University of Texas. Spacious 2bd/bath in quaint Hyde Park. Pergo wood floors with custom ceramic tile in kitchen & baths, carpet in bedrooms. Good separation for roommates, plenty of windows and good light, pool side. Fridge, Washer and dryer in unit, community pool and gated secure entrance. 1 covered and 1 uncovered parking space. Pets welcome but must be approved. Must have an income of $5175 Per month to qualify. Can be combined. Deposit is $1500, Pet deposit is $400 per pet. This unit is move in ready today
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Helms #111 have any available units?
3115 Helms #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Helms #111 have?
Some of 3115 Helms #111's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Helms #111 currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Helms #111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Helms #111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Helms #111 is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Helms #111 offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Helms #111 offers parking.
Does 3115 Helms #111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Helms #111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Helms #111 have a pool?
Yes, 3115 Helms #111 has a pool.
Does 3115 Helms #111 have accessible units?
No, 3115 Helms #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Helms #111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Helms #111 has units with dishwashers.
