Amenities
3110 Grandview Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2014 Constructed 6 bed / 5 bath home - Top of the Line Finishes - Prime Location - Newly constructed home completed November 2014. Prime location just north of West Campus features 6 bed / 5 bath, 2 car garage, wood and concrete floors in living areas, large and open living / dining / kitchen combo, custom kitchen with all appliances, 2 covered porches, 3 balconies, top of the line finishes, multiple rooms have walk-in-closets, and utility room with washer/dryer.
Virtual Video Tours:
Part 1 of 3 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDW9LkSiXjs
Part 2 of 3 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iD8lzjSjss
Part 3 of 3 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnNjJexqJs8
LANDLORD WILL NOT APPROVE APPLICANTS WHO INTEND TO HAVE PARTIES OR LOUD NOISE AT THIS PROPERTY DUE TO CONCERNED NEIGHBORS.
Available August.
Please contact Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.
(RLNE2610464)