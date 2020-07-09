All apartments in Austin
3110 Grandview Street

Location

3110 Grandview Street, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
3110 Grandview Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2014 Constructed 6 bed / 5 bath home - Top of the Line Finishes - Prime Location - Newly constructed home completed November 2014. Prime location just north of West Campus features 6 bed / 5 bath, 2 car garage, wood and concrete floors in living areas, large and open living / dining / kitchen combo, custom kitchen with all appliances, 2 covered porches, 3 balconies, top of the line finishes, multiple rooms have walk-in-closets, and utility room with washer/dryer.

Virtual Video Tours:
Part 1 of 3 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDW9LkSiXjs

Part 2 of 3 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iD8lzjSjss

Part 3 of 3 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnNjJexqJs8

LANDLORD WILL NOT APPROVE APPLICANTS WHO INTEND TO HAVE PARTIES OR LOUD NOISE AT THIS PROPERTY DUE TO CONCERNED NEIGHBORS.

Available August.

Please contact Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2610464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Grandview Street have any available units?
3110 Grandview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Grandview Street have?
Some of 3110 Grandview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Grandview Street currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Grandview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Grandview Street pet-friendly?
No, 3110 Grandview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3110 Grandview Street offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Grandview Street offers parking.
Does 3110 Grandview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3110 Grandview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Grandview Street have a pool?
No, 3110 Grandview Street does not have a pool.
Does 3110 Grandview Street have accessible units?
No, 3110 Grandview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Grandview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 Grandview Street does not have units with dishwashers.

