Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

3110 Grandview Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2014 Constructed 6 bed / 5 bath home - Top of the Line Finishes - Prime Location - Newly constructed home completed November 2014. Prime location just north of West Campus features 6 bed / 5 bath, 2 car garage, wood and concrete floors in living areas, large and open living / dining / kitchen combo, custom kitchen with all appliances, 2 covered porches, 3 balconies, top of the line finishes, multiple rooms have walk-in-closets, and utility room with washer/dryer.



Virtual Video Tours:

Part 1 of 3 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDW9LkSiXjs



Part 2 of 3 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iD8lzjSjss



Part 3 of 3 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnNjJexqJs8



LANDLORD WILL NOT APPROVE APPLICANTS WHO INTEND TO HAVE PARTIES OR LOUD NOISE AT THIS PROPERTY DUE TO CONCERNED NEIGHBORS.



Available August.



Please contact Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



