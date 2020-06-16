Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking new construction

3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A Available 06/30/20 Allandale Home in Walking Distance to Shoal Creek and Austin's Favorite Restaurants! - AWESOME Location between Allandale & Far West neighborhoods! This unattached duplex is perfect for those looking for a spacious home in a quiet neighborhood at a great price!! Huge front yard, quiet neighbors, newly constructed wooden carport, & beautiful mature trees for privacy. This home is a slam dunk if you are looking for ease of commuting, >1 mile from Burnet transits, walking distance to Yard Bar, Tacodeli & other Austin favs, and GORGEOUS Shoal Creek for some fresh air while running or cycling!



