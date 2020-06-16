All apartments in Austin
3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A

3100 Stoneway Drive · (512) 504-7414
Location

3100 Stoneway Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A · Avail. Jun 30

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
new construction
3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A Available 06/30/20 Allandale Home in Walking Distance to Shoal Creek and Austin's Favorite Restaurants! - AWESOME Location between Allandale & Far West neighborhoods! This unattached duplex is perfect for those looking for a spacious home in a quiet neighborhood at a great price!! Huge front yard, quiet neighbors, newly constructed wooden carport, & beautiful mature trees for privacy. This home is a slam dunk if you are looking for ease of commuting, >1 mile from Burnet transits, walking distance to Yard Bar, Tacodeli & other Austin favs, and GORGEOUS Shoal Creek for some fresh air while running or cycling!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A have any available units?
3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A does offer parking.
Does 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A have a pool?
No, 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
