Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

303 West 35th Street, 202 Available 08/01/20 Great one bedroom in Hyde Park! - Great Hyde Park condo available for an August 1st move in. Hardwood floors, updated throughout with a fireplace, private balcony, in-unit washer/dryer, gas heat and range and central AC. Don't miss this great property with a one car reserved space in the garage. Walk to Wheatsville Coop, Taquero Vaquero, Crown and Anchor, etc!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5783075)