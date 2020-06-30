Newly Remodeled Home with Backyard - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home was recently remodeled and is in a cozy neighborhood on the Eastside of Downtown Austin. Enjoy the convenience of Downtown Austin's restaurants and entertainment. Located near the Mueller Market District and Airport Blvd as well as minutes from Dell Seton Hospital and St. Davids Medical Center. Contact us for a viewing or if you have any questions. We would love to help.
(RLNE5605907)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3023 E 13th have any available units?
3023 E 13th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 E 13th have?
Some of 3023 E 13th's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 E 13th currently offering any rent specials?
3023 E 13th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 E 13th pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 E 13th is pet friendly.
Does 3023 E 13th offer parking?
Yes, 3023 E 13th offers parking.
Does 3023 E 13th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3023 E 13th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 E 13th have a pool?
No, 3023 E 13th does not have a pool.
Does 3023 E 13th have accessible units?
No, 3023 E 13th does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 E 13th have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 E 13th does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)