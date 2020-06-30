3023 E 13th

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly Remodeled Home with Backyard - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home was recently remodeled and is in a cozy neighborhood on the Eastside of Downtown Austin. Enjoy the convenience of Downtown Austin's restaurants and entertainment. Located near the Mueller Market District and Airport Blvd as well as minutes from Dell Seton Hospital and St. Davids Medical Center. Contact us for a viewing or if you have any questions. We would love to help.



(RLNE5605907)