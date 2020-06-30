All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3023 E 13th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3023 E 13th
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

3023 E 13th

3023 East 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Rosewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3023 East 13th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Home with Backyard - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home was recently remodeled and is in a cozy neighborhood on the Eastside of Downtown Austin. Enjoy the convenience of Downtown Austin's restaurants and entertainment. Located near the Mueller Market District and Airport Blvd as well as minutes from Dell Seton Hospital and St. Davids Medical Center. Contact us for a viewing or if you have any questions. We would love to help.

(RLNE5605907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 E 13th have any available units?
3023 E 13th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 E 13th have?
Some of 3023 E 13th's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 E 13th currently offering any rent specials?
3023 E 13th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 E 13th pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 E 13th is pet friendly.
Does 3023 E 13th offer parking?
Yes, 3023 E 13th offers parking.
Does 3023 E 13th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3023 E 13th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 E 13th have a pool?
No, 3023 E 13th does not have a pool.
Does 3023 E 13th have accessible units?
No, 3023 E 13th does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 E 13th have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 E 13th does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin