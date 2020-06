Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cool Creekside 3 Bedroom in Dawson!! - AWESOME 3/2 IN PRIME LOCATION! Beautifully updated home! Plantation shutters on windows, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Hardwood flooring in living/kitchen. Carpeting in bedrooms. This home is a MUST-SEE! No smoking. 2 pet limit w/$300 PER PET! Pets must be over 1 yr old. Please call (512) 331-4080 for a showing!



(RLNE2070583)