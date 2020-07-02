All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3007 Speedway #2

3007 Speedway · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Speedway, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
3007 Speedway #2 Available 08/15/20 Speedway condo #2 - August 2020 Pre Lease. Speedway Condo #2 is a great 760 sq ft 2 bed near campus and miles from downtown! This unit has an included parking space, washer/dryer in unit, and water and trash included in rent. Located just a few blocks from campus, this unit is als a short walking distance to Austin favorites like Torchy's Tacos, Spider House Cafe, and the Eastwoods Neighborhood Park. Come tour this unit today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2874834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Speedway #2 have any available units?
3007 Speedway #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3007 Speedway #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Speedway #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Speedway #2 pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Speedway #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3007 Speedway #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Speedway #2 offers parking.
Does 3007 Speedway #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 Speedway #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Speedway #2 have a pool?
No, 3007 Speedway #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Speedway #2 have accessible units?
No, 3007 Speedway #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Speedway #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Speedway #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Speedway #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Speedway #2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
