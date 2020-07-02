Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

3007 Speedway #2 Available 08/15/20 Speedway condo #2 - August 2020 Pre Lease. Speedway Condo #2 is a great 760 sq ft 2 bed near campus and miles from downtown! This unit has an included parking space, washer/dryer in unit, and water and trash included in rent. Located just a few blocks from campus, this unit is als a short walking distance to Austin favorites like Torchy's Tacos, Spider House Cafe, and the Eastwoods Neighborhood Park. Come tour this unit today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2874834)