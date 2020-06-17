All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 29 2019 at 1:19 AM

3004 Leaf Ln

3004 Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Leaf Lane, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home sits on a quiet culdesac lot with a greenbelt behind the oversized yard and deck. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & loaded with upgrades & updates! Stainless appliances & hard surface counters with modern tile backsplash, brushed nickel hardware, Sprinkler system, tile in all wet areas and updated lighting! This is a must-see!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2 Car Garage / Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Walnut Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 1979

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Spacious back patio with greenbelt view!
- Wood flooring throughout! No Carpet!
- Great community with easy access to Mopac.
- Conveniently located - near The Domain entertainments, restaurants, and grocery stores!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Dogs are negotiable. (weight and breed restrictions)
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/OxxEW3nFefg

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Leaf Ln have any available units?
3004 Leaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Leaf Ln have?
Some of 3004 Leaf Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Leaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Leaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Leaf Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Leaf Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Leaf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Leaf Ln offers parking.
Does 3004 Leaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Leaf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Leaf Ln have a pool?
No, 3004 Leaf Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Leaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 3004 Leaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Leaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Leaf Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
