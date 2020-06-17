3004 Leaf Ln

Amenities
This home sits on a quiet culdesac lot with a greenbelt behind the oversized yard and deck. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & loaded with upgrades & updates! Stainless appliances & hard surface counters with modern tile backsplash, brushed nickel hardware, Sprinkler system, tile in all wet areas and updated lighting! This is a must-see!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2 Car Garage / Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Walnut Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 1979
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Spacious back patio with greenbelt view!
- Wood flooring throughout! No Carpet!
- Great community with easy access to Mopac.
- Conveniently located - near The Domain entertainments, restaurants, and grocery stores!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Dogs are negotiable. (weight and breed restrictions)
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/OxxEW3nFefg
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **