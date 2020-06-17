3004 Leaf Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home sits on a quiet culdesac lot with a greenbelt behind the oversized yard and deck. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & loaded with upgrades & updates! Stainless appliances & hard surface counters with modern tile backsplash, brushed nickel hardware, Sprinkler system, tile in all wet areas and updated lighting! This is a must-see!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 2 Car Garage / Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Walnut Crossing

YEAR BUILT: 1979



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Spacious back patio with greenbelt view!

- Wood flooring throughout! No Carpet!

- Great community with easy access to Mopac.

- Conveniently located - near The Domain entertainments, restaurants, and grocery stores!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Dogs are negotiable. (weight and breed restrictions)

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/OxxEW3nFefg



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **