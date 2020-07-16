All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
300 Villa Oaks Circle #A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

300 Villa Oaks Circle #A

300 Villa Oaks Circle · (512) 504-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Sweetbriar
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

300 Villa Oaks Circle, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A · Avail. Jul 19

$1,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
300 Villa Oaks Circle #A Available 07/19/20 SO MANY UPDATES! 2 Story, 2bd/1.5 ba Duplex near the coming St. Elmo Center!! - WOW! Near the up and coming St. Elmo's Center, minutes to everything on SoCo, South Lamar & South 1st! HEB & restaurants are less than a 10 minute WALK, & nearby William Cannon & 35 makes this perfect for those who commute! This home has fresh paint on the walls, trims, doors, ceilings, ALL NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES! *NEW* HVAC system. NO CARPET! All tile or vinyl wood planking throughout. We have gotten this property in to tip-top shape ready to move in IMMEDIATELY!

(RLNE3416030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A have any available units?
300 Villa Oaks Circle #A has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A have?
Some of 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A currently offering any rent specials?
300 Villa Oaks Circle #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A is pet friendly.
Does 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A offer parking?
No, 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A does not offer parking.
Does 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A have a pool?
No, 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A does not have a pool.
Does 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A have accessible units?
No, 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 300 Villa Oaks Circle #A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity