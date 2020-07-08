All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

2913 Rio Grande Street

2913 Rio Grande Street · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2913 Rio Grande Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Newly Remodeled West Campus Home , 6 bed / 3 bath, short walk/bike to UT campus - This 2012 completely remodeled home is one of the nicest west campus homes walking distance to campus. Home features large dining room at entrance, high end kitchen featuring granite counters, glass backslash, and black appliances. Living room features concrete floors, high ceilings with great windows, covered patio off rear of home. Bedrooms all have wood or concrete floors, larger rooms for comfortable living. Bathrooms are fabulously designed with lots of space for functional everyday use. Home does have utility room with full size washer/dryer and off street parking. Guadalupe bus stop is only one block away and drops off on the drag.

Available August

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing

(RLNE2610720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Rio Grande Street have any available units?
2913 Rio Grande Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Rio Grande Street have?
Some of 2913 Rio Grande Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Rio Grande Street currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Rio Grande Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Rio Grande Street pet-friendly?
No, 2913 Rio Grande Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2913 Rio Grande Street offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Rio Grande Street offers parking.
Does 2913 Rio Grande Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913 Rio Grande Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Rio Grande Street have a pool?
No, 2913 Rio Grande Street does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Rio Grande Street have accessible units?
No, 2913 Rio Grande Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Rio Grande Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Rio Grande Street does not have units with dishwashers.

