Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2913 Rio Grande Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Newly Remodeled West Campus Home , 6 bed / 3 bath, short walk/bike to UT campus - This 2012 completely remodeled home is one of the nicest west campus homes walking distance to campus. Home features large dining room at entrance, high end kitchen featuring granite counters, glass backslash, and black appliances. Living room features concrete floors, high ceilings with great windows, covered patio off rear of home. Bedrooms all have wood or concrete floors, larger rooms for comfortable living. Bathrooms are fabulously designed with lots of space for functional everyday use. Home does have utility room with full size washer/dryer and off street parking. Guadalupe bus stop is only one block away and drops off on the drag.



Available August



Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing



(RLNE2610720)