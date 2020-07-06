All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2909 LAGERWAY CV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2909 LAGERWAY CV
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

2909 LAGERWAY CV

2909 Lagerway Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2909 Lagerway Cove, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3-2.5-2 - 1559 sq. ft. - 2909 Lagerway Cove - $1795.00 - Home has fresh coat of paint, recently installed carpet/vinyl plank, faux blinds & garage doors/openers! Open floor-plan, great patio w/large backyard and a shed. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE5174790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 LAGERWAY CV have any available units?
2909 LAGERWAY CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 LAGERWAY CV have?
Some of 2909 LAGERWAY CV's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 LAGERWAY CV currently offering any rent specials?
2909 LAGERWAY CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 LAGERWAY CV pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 LAGERWAY CV is pet friendly.
Does 2909 LAGERWAY CV offer parking?
Yes, 2909 LAGERWAY CV offers parking.
Does 2909 LAGERWAY CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 LAGERWAY CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 LAGERWAY CV have a pool?
No, 2909 LAGERWAY CV does not have a pool.
Does 2909 LAGERWAY CV have accessible units?
No, 2909 LAGERWAY CV does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 LAGERWAY CV have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 LAGERWAY CV does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin