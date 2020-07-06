2909 LAGERWAY CV

Amenities

3-2.5-2 - 1559 sq. ft. - 2909 Lagerway Cove - $1795.00 - Home has fresh coat of paint, recently installed carpet/vinyl plank, faux blinds & garage doors/openers! Open floor-plan, great patio w/large backyard and a shed. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE5174790)