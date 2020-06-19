All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

2826 San Gabriel

2826 San Gabriel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2826 San Gabriel Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2826 San Gabriel Available 08/06/20 Popular House in West Campus - 6 Bedrooms! - This house is located just 5 Blocks West of Campus. The house is roughly 3000 SF and has 6 Bedrooms. The house features a private fenced in front and back yard, a large deck, large bedrooms, front patio, beautiful landscaping, garage, stainless steel appliances, 3 Levels, washer and dryer. This house is one of the nicest houses to ever be available on the UT Pre Lease Market in West Campus. This house is a must see and will not last long. (August Prelease Only)

(RLNE4353919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 San Gabriel have any available units?
2826 San Gabriel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 San Gabriel have?
Some of 2826 San Gabriel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 San Gabriel currently offering any rent specials?
2826 San Gabriel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 San Gabriel pet-friendly?
No, 2826 San Gabriel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2826 San Gabriel offer parking?
Yes, 2826 San Gabriel offers parking.
Does 2826 San Gabriel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2826 San Gabriel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 San Gabriel have a pool?
No, 2826 San Gabriel does not have a pool.
Does 2826 San Gabriel have accessible units?
No, 2826 San Gabriel does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 San Gabriel have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 San Gabriel does not have units with dishwashers.
