Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2826 San Gabriel Available 08/06/20 Popular House in West Campus - 6 Bedrooms! - This house is located just 5 Blocks West of Campus. The house is roughly 3000 SF and has 6 Bedrooms. The house features a private fenced in front and back yard, a large deck, large bedrooms, front patio, beautiful landscaping, garage, stainless steel appliances, 3 Levels, washer and dryer. This house is one of the nicest houses to ever be available on the UT Pre Lease Market in West Campus. This house is a must see and will not last long. (August Prelease Only)



(RLNE4353919)