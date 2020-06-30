2808 Kestrel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice, larger type duplex with extra large kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar with many cabinets and large workspace. Big living room with wood-burning fireplace & gas lighter. Large dining area for larger table, French doors to back yard. 3 bedrooms upstairs, ceiling fans, vinyl plank, flooring, very little carpet. Privacy fenced back yard, covered patio, Garage. NO PIT BULLDOGS! Pets to be approved by owners. Apply online for quick approval. Ready to move in to!

Contact us to schedule a showing.