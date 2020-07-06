Amenities

2806 Jorwoods Drive Available 01/06/20 Lovely South Austin Home! - Lovely South Austin home in Cherry Creek that has great curb appeal! Large open living space that flows into formal dining area. Kitchen includes breakfast area and tons of cabinet space. Stainless steel appliances. Master is separate from 2 bedrooms. Large walk-in closet. Utility room includes W/D and even a built-in ironing board! Great backyard space too that is great for entertaining!



(RLNE4405602)