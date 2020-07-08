2721 S. Lamar

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f61837a0a6 ---- WELCOME TO BELL SOUTH LAMAR Welcome to Bell South Lamar, formerly known as Cielo South Lamar, a new mixed-use apartment community in the desirable SoLa neighborhood in Austin, TX. Located in one of the trendiest areas in the city, an address at Bell South Lamar provides the quintessential Austin lifestyle you crave. Our highly accessible location offers easy access to outdoor activities with Barton Creek Greenbelt, Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail and Zilker Park nearby. Experience all of the local shopping, dining and entertainment with with Barton Creek Square, SoCo, and Downtown Austin also just a few minutes away. Enjoy the convenience of the on-site restaurants and retail! Our open-concept studio, one and two bedroom floorplans and two bedroom townhomes are equipped with gourmet island kitchens with granite countertops and decorative tile backsplashes, designer kitchen cabinets, Energy-Star stainless steel appliances and energy efficient air conditioning systems. Our homes offer spacious walk in closets and soaking tubs with walk-in showers and washer/dryer connections. Bell South Lamar features an expansive amenities package that includes a landscaped pool area with outdoor grilling stations, resident lounge with coffee bar, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet park, game courtyard, pet washing center, private conference room with digital presentation capabilities, on-site storage, community vegetable and herb garden, and controlled access bike storage. With a Two-Star Austin Energy Green Building rating, you\'ll find little that compares to the lifestyle you\'ll achieve at Bell South Lamar!