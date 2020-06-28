2717 S LAMAR BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar gym green community parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

Live in 78704 and enjoy stylish, contemporary living in one of the BEST neighborhoods of Austin! Check out the long list of perks to living here: Apartment and townhome plans available On-site restaurants and retail, with even more options within walking distance Expansive, tree-filled outdoor activity areas Landscaped pool area with outdoor grilling stations State-of-the-art fitness center and yoga space Complimentary fitness classes Resident lounge with morning coffee bar Business center with computers and printer Private conference room with digital presentation capabilities Controlled access to parking garage and buildings On-site resident storage rooms Community vegetable and herb garden for residents Direct access to the adjacent Del Curto Park, with playscape and wet-weather creek Convenient to public transportation Resident education program on green living Two-Star Austin Energy Green Building rating Resident recycling program Covered bicycle parking racks Pet washing for all size pets Interior amenities include custom lighting, ceiling fans, soaking tubs, walk-in showers, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, oversized low energy-efficient windows and so much more. You must see it all with your own eyes! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.