2717 S LAMAR BLVD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:08 PM

2717 S LAMAR BLVD

2717 South Lamar Boulevard · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2717 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Live in 78704 and enjoy stylish, contemporary living in one of the BEST neighborhoods of Austin! Check out the long list of perks to living here: Apartment and townhome plans available On-site restaurants and retail, with even more options within walking distance Expansive, tree-filled outdoor activity areas Landscaped pool area with outdoor grilling stations State-of-the-art fitness center and yoga space Complimentary fitness classes Resident lounge with morning coffee bar Business center with computers and printer Private conference room with digital presentation capabilities Controlled access to parking garage and buildings On-site resident storage rooms Community vegetable and herb garden for residents Direct access to the adjacent Del Curto Park, with playscape and wet-weather creek Convenient to public transportation Resident education program on green living Two-Star Austin Energy Green Building rating Resident recycling program Covered bicycle parking racks Pet washing for all size pets Interior amenities include custom lighting, ceiling fans, soaking tubs, walk-in showers, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, oversized low energy-efficient windows and so much more. You must see it all with your own eyes! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 S LAMAR BLVD have any available units?
2717 S LAMAR BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 S LAMAR BLVD have?
Some of 2717 S LAMAR BLVD's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 S LAMAR BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2717 S LAMAR BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 S LAMAR BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2717 S LAMAR BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2717 S LAMAR BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2717 S LAMAR BLVD does offer parking.
Does 2717 S LAMAR BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 S LAMAR BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 S LAMAR BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2717 S LAMAR BLVD has a pool.
Does 2717 S LAMAR BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2717 S LAMAR BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 S LAMAR BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 S LAMAR BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
