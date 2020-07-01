2715 Geraghty Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Deep in the heart of Allandale. A gorgeous oak tree canopy & hardy landscaping surround this 1950's bungalow. Remodeled kitchen with light and bright finishes. Original hardwoods in pristine condition. Lots of flexible living spaces create an open feel to the home. Large backyard with enormous deck perfect for entertaining. Walk to Northwest Park, Pool & Playground. Fantastic Schools. Enjoy nearby eateries such as Yard Dog, Barley Swine & Taco Deli. Bring your vintage-loving, central Austin enthusiast!



