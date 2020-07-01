All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

2715 Geraghty Ave

2715 Geraghty Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Geraghty Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Deep in the heart of Allandale. A gorgeous oak tree canopy & hardy landscaping surround this 1950's bungalow. Remodeled kitchen with light and bright finishes. Original hardwoods in pristine condition. Lots of flexible living spaces create an open feel to the home. Large backyard with enormous deck perfect for entertaining. Walk to Northwest Park, Pool & Playground. Fantastic Schools. Enjoy nearby eateries such as Yard Dog, Barley Swine & Taco Deli. Bring your vintage-loving, central Austin enthusiast!

(RLNE5484528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Geraghty Ave have any available units?
2715 Geraghty Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Geraghty Ave have?
Some of 2715 Geraghty Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Geraghty Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Geraghty Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Geraghty Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Geraghty Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Geraghty Ave offer parking?
No, 2715 Geraghty Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Geraghty Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Geraghty Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Geraghty Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2715 Geraghty Ave has a pool.
Does 2715 Geraghty Ave have accessible units?
No, 2715 Geraghty Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Geraghty Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Geraghty Ave has units with dishwashers.

