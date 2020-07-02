Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access online portal

2703 Swisher Available 08/15/20 Eclectic Bungalow by the UT Stadium! - Awesome location off of Red River and Dean Keaton and directly across the street of the start of UT! You can walk 2 blocks to the UT Stadium! This condo has that eclectic feel that Austin is known for. All bills included (except internet/cable) and has a washer/dryer in unit!



To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour



Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:



-No Animals Permitted

-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).

-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)

-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval

-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)

-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal

-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal

-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries



(RLNE4718436)