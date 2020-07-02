All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

2703 Swisher

2703 Swisher Street · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Swisher Street, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
air conditioning
online portal
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
online portal
2703 Swisher Available 08/15/20 Eclectic Bungalow by the UT Stadium! - Awesome location off of Red River and Dean Keaton and directly across the street of the start of UT! You can walk 2 blocks to the UT Stadium! This condo has that eclectic feel that Austin is known for. All bills included (except internet/cable) and has a washer/dryer in unit!

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Swisher have any available units?
2703 Swisher doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Swisher have?
Some of 2703 Swisher's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Swisher currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Swisher is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Swisher pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Swisher is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2703 Swisher offer parking?
No, 2703 Swisher does not offer parking.
Does 2703 Swisher have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 Swisher offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Swisher have a pool?
No, 2703 Swisher does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Swisher have accessible units?
No, 2703 Swisher does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Swisher have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Swisher does not have units with dishwashers.

