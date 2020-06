Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning game room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

2620 Tinmouth Street Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in South Austin! - Large home in South Austin. Open floor plan on the main level with large pantry, separate laundry room and attached two car garage. Master suite is upstairs with two of the spare rooms and a huge landing. Great for play room, game room, office space, etc. Home has fence yard, pets okay.



(RLNE4672974)