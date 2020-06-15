2612 Little John LN

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

In the HOT 78704!! AVAILABLE SOON!! This one has it all - a RARE 3 bedroom, 2 bath home totally remodeled in a quiet location with wood style flooring throughout. Just blocks from everything that South Congress has to offer. Completely updated kitchen including cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Large bedrooms, perfect for your king size bed. Both bathrooms have double vanities. Very spacious and open living/dining area, laundry room, cozy covered patio and big private newly fenced yard.