Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

2612 Little John LN

2612 Little John Lane · (512) 576-4488
Location

2612 Little John Lane, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
In the HOT 78704!! AVAILABLE SOON!! This one has it all - a RARE 3 bedroom, 2 bath home totally remodeled in a quiet location with wood style flooring throughout. Just blocks from everything that South Congress has to offer. Completely updated kitchen including cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Large bedrooms, perfect for your king size bed. Both bathrooms have double vanities. Very spacious and open living/dining area, laundry room, cozy covered patio and big private newly fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Little John LN have any available units?
2612 Little John LN has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Little John LN have?
Some of 2612 Little John LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Little John LN currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Little John LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Little John LN pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Little John LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2612 Little John LN offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Little John LN does offer parking.
Does 2612 Little John LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Little John LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Little John LN have a pool?
No, 2612 Little John LN does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Little John LN have accessible units?
No, 2612 Little John LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Little John LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Little John LN does not have units with dishwashers.
